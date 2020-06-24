After Jersey, Shahid Kapoor To Join Forces With Sajid Nadiadwala For His Next?

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor has come a long way in his career. The actor time and again has proved his versatility with each character that he portrays. After the humongous success of his last release Kabir Singh, Shahid’s career has got a much-needed kick following which, he is now one of the most sought-after actors.

Shahid after Kabir Singh will next be seen in Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Jersey, for which the actor is busy preparing. Though major portions of the film have been canned following lockdown, the shoot has been put on halt.

Now the latest news states that after Jersey, Shahid Kapoor may lead a project produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

As per the report from Pinkvilla, a source was quoted revealing that Shahid Kapoor has been approached for a project by Sajid Nadiadwala. Though Shahid has liked the idea and project, the actor is yet to give the green signal. The discussion between the producer-actor duo is currently on, if everything falls in place, they will proceed further with paper (contract) works.

The project will be a social drama with a social-political angle. The source also further stated that the film will have an A list actress. The actress’s part will be a bit heavier than the male lead. But the political will have the male lead’s romance as the big backdrop.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed as an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made by the actor and the production house.

But if suppose everything falls in place, then it will be for the second time where Shahid Kapoor will be working in a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The actor has earlier worked with the production banner in his 2017 released, Rangoon, which had Kangana Ranaut in lead opposite him.

