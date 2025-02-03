Back in 2005, Suriya’s Ghajini became a massive success in Tamil cinema. The film, inspired by Hollywood’s Memento, didn’t just dominate in Tamil Nadu but also found a huge audience across other Southern states. With its soaring popularity, a Hindi remake was inevitable, and in 2008, Ghajini was recreated in Bollywood with Aamir Khan stepping into Suriya’s role. The Hindi version was made under the banner of Geetha Arts.

At the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thandel, Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts shared an interesting story about his interaction with Aamir Khan during the making of Ghajini in 2008.

According to Allu Aravind, in 2008, no Indian film had ever hit the 100-crore mark at the box office. At the time, reaching that milestone was as monumental as a movie crossing 1000 crores today. During the filming of Ghajini, Aamir Khan challenged that this movie would be the first to achieve that historic feat. True to his word, the film collected over 200 crores at the box office, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Now, reflecting on that success, Aravind expressed his desire to collaborate with Aamir Khan again, aiming to create a film that could touch the 1000-crore mark. He even hinted at the possibility of Ghajini 2.

Aamir Khan also attended the trailer launch event for the Hindi version. Interestingly, his son Junaid Khan’s film, Loveyappa, will be released on the same day as Thandel, February 7.

