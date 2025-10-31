Bollywood Fun Forever Quiz!

Think you know Bollywood? Time to prove it!
Bollywood Fun Forever is a never-ending quiz where every question is a new challenge and every tap takes you deeper into the world of Bollywood.
Once you start, you won’t want to stop. Let the show begin! 🎉
Play. Swipe. Never Stop!
Who played Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?
Who played Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?
Who played Munna Bhai in Munna Bhai MBBS?
Who played Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS?
Who played Geet in Jab We Met?
Who played Rancho in 3 Idiots?
Who played Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani?
Who played Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat?
Who played Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag?
Who played Sanjay Dutt in Sanju?
Who played Kabir Khan, the hockey coach, in Chak De! India?
Who played Sultan Ali Khan in Sultan?
Who played Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur?
Who played Devdas in the 2002 film Devdas?
Who is popularly known as 'King Khan'?
Who is popularly known as 'Bhaijaan'?
Who is called 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood?
Who is popularly called the 'Greek God of Bollywood'?
Which actress is famously called 'Dream Girl'?
Who is known as 'Khiladi' in Bollywood?
Who is fondly called 'Bebo' in Bollywood?
Which film has the line 'How’s the josh?'
Which film has the dialogue 'Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai'?
Which film has the line 'Kitne aadmi the?'
Which film has the line 'Mere paas maa hai'?
Which film has the line 'Bade bade deshon mein...'
Which film has the line 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain—naam hai…'?
Which film has the line 'Aata majhi satakli'?
Which film features the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'?
Which film features the song 'Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam'?
Which film features the title song 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'?
Which film features the song 'Galliyan'?
Which film features 'Munni Badnaam Hui'?
Which film features 'Sheila Ki Jawani'?
Which film features the song 'Bole Chudiyan'?
Which film features the song 'Kesariya'?
In which film did the original 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' appear?
Which was India’s first official entry to the Oscars?
Which film won India’s first National Award for Best Feature Film?
Who won the very first Filmfare Best Actor Award?
Which actress has won the most National Awards for Best Actress?
Which Indian film won the Cannes Grand Prix at the first Cannes?
Which was the first Hindi Technicolor film?
Which was India’s first 70mm stereophonic release?
Which Hindi film first used Dolby Stereo in India?
Which Bollywood film first released in IMAX format?
Which was the first Bollywood film to gross ₹50 crore in India?
Which was the first Bollywood film to gross ₹100 crore in India?
Which was the first Bollywood film to gross ₹200 crore in India?
Which was the first Bollywood film to gross ₹300 crore in India?
Which is the highest-grossing Indian film in China?
Which 2023 Hindi film crossed ₹500 crore in India first?
Which 2023 film became Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grosser in India?
Which 2023 sequel turned into a single-screen phenomenon?
Which film popularized 'All is Well' as a catchphrase?
Which thriller features a tense long-take café sequence?
Which courtroom drama made 'No means no' a national talking point?
Which film showcased Mumbai’s hip-hop rise?
Which film re-launched the stylish cop-universe template?
Which meta-Bollywood entertainer is packed with star cameos and spoofs?
Which suspense thriller by Sriram Raghavan won the National Award?
Which film became a cult horror-fantasy with lush music?
Which film is famous for the festival dance 'Malhari'?
Which film turned 'Kesariya' into a wedding playlist regular?
Which film made 'Munni Badnaam Hui' a nationwide earworm?
Which film’s item number 'Sheila Ki Jawani' became a rage?
Which film’s family drama features the song 'Bole Chudiyan'?
Which film’s original 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' starred Raveena Tandon?
Which female-led spy drama features the song 'Ae Watan'?
Which vigilante thriller reset mainstream expectations with a female lead?
Which small-town comedy-drama became a sleeper hit in 2018?
Which mid-budget thriller spawned a franchise after strong word-of-mouth?
Which campus drama reintroduced glossy student films in 2012?
Which film marked SRK’s big box-office comeback in 2023?
Which 2023 SRK film topped his own 2023 record in India?
Which 2023 sequel brought back a 2001 blockbuster love story?
Which film made the line 'All izz well' famous across campuses?
Which film features the song 'Tareefan'?
Which film reimagined 70s masala with a stylish cop hero?
Which film’s title became shorthand for family-drama grandeur?
Which sports-drama starred Priyanka Chopra as a champion boxer?
Which anthology signalled a new era for Hindi short-film collections?
Which SRK–Kajol thriller first made their pairing iconic?
Which film’s OST blended folk and fusion to cult effect?
Which film turned 'Mastani' into a popular nickname for Deepika?
Which patriotic sports drama gave us a legendary locker-room speech?
Which Holi number from a classic is still a staple?
Which film’s villain line 'Kitne aadmi the?' became meme gold?
Which hit turned wedding sangeets into Bole Chudiyan fests?
Which meta-cameo entertainer features a star-studded medley?
Which film put Mumbai’s underground rap on the mainstream map?
Which 90s family blockbuster set a new box-office template?
Which sleek thriller by Sriram Raghavan bagged top honors?