The Bigg Boss 18 finale saw Aamir Khan reuniting with longtime friend and fellow actor Salman Khan. The duo shared some fun moments, reminisced about their past, and joked about their chalets. Aamir appeared on the show to promote his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Loveyapa, alongside Junaid and co-star Khushi Kapoor.

During the promo, Junaid and Khushi playfully suggested testing Salman and Aamir’s long-standing friendship by having a “Loveyapa Moment” between the two Khans. They cheekily suggested Salman and Aamir exchange their phones onstage. This sparked massive laughter and added to the lighthearted vibe of the evening.

After exchanging their phones, Salman Khan teased Aamir Khan by saying the latter wouldn’t face trouble from the situation since he has been married and has children, while Salman is still unmarried. The playful banter during the Bigg Boss 18 finale continued as Salman hesitated to unlock his phone, with Aamir convinced him to do so. Amid the laughter, Salman quipped, “Phone kholte hi tu gir jaega,” to which Aamir humorously responded, “Dekh, gir jaega toh me apne apko sambhal lunga. Lekin India ko girne ni dunga. Tension mat le…Tere secrets mere pas safe hai.””

Shortly after, Aamir checked Salman‘s phone and teased him, saying, “Oh, yeh wali abhi bhi hai… aur iska aaj subhe phone bhi aake gaya.” He then joked, “Yeh wali ka number kyu block?” Salman then jokingly replied, “Bohat pareshaan karti hai yaar.” Aamir, still laughing, asked Salman to check his phone, to which Salman humorously responded, “Tere phone mein kya check karu yaar. Ya toh Reena ya Kiran ka msg rehga.”

The playful banter had everyone in splits, showcasing Salman and Aamir’s strong friendship and perfect comic timing, making it a memorable moment at the Bigg Boss finale. The two stars also recreated the iconic bike scene from their 1994 classic Andaz Apna Apna, with the song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane playing in the background. Aamir Khan even humorously suggested making a sequel to the film, sparking excitement among fans.

Stay tuned with Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale.

