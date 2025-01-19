The final night to find Bigg Boss 18 winner has arrived and in some time Salman Khan might announce the name of the contestant who ruled this season of the reality show. The 6 finalists – Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena are eagerly waiting to know the result.

The show has started with the family of the contestants rooting for their person. While Chum Darang’s family from Pasighat felt very emotional on her finale seat, Vivian DSena’s family was elated with their son’s performance. Even the other contestants felt emotional looking at the videos.

For the first time in the history of the reality show, Aamir Khan will grace the Bigg Boss 18 stage with his presence, and he will probably arrive to promote Loveyapa, the theatrical debut of his son Junaid Khan, along with Sridevi’s daughter.

