Write For Koimoi

Wanna get famous? Want to share your analysis about a star or film? Think you can do a better job at being filmy than us?

Koimoi.com invites you to write about your favourite films, stars or anything Bollywood!

Here are some of the articles by Koimoi.com readers:

Send us your piece and you could be the next star! Just mail your write up to editor@koimoi.com



Note: Articles should not exceed 2,000 words and should be accompanied by a short bio of the author. Articles might be edited for brevity and clarity. The decision of the Editorial Team will be final.