Zingaat Song From Dhadak Is So Different Yet So Similar – An Instant Chartbuster!

The peppy dance number Zingaat from 2016 Marathi hit Sairat was a instant hit among the masses and the entire nation was swinging to its beats. Now, the song has been reprised in Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter which is a Hindi adaption of Sairat. The reprised song is composed by Ajay-Atul who also composed the songs of the Marathi hit.

The trailer of the movie received immense love. After that, even the first song of the movie, the title track was loved by the audiences. Now, the makers have released the second song from the film titled Zingaat. It Is choreographed by Farah Khan.

Makers have retained the title Zingaat, this same song was also in the original movie. The way how the makers have attained the whole essence of the song despite the new lyrics is commendable. Sairat’s Zingaat had a Maharashtrian touch to it whereas this one is based in Rajasthan. Ishaan Khatter is killing with his moves & Janhvi Kapoor is doing the same with her charm.

When the earlier version of Zingaat was released, even the non- Maharashtrian audience was hooked to it. It will be interesting to see if the same happens with the recreation or no? There is no doubt that Ajay-Atul have done an amazing job.

Talking about the original song, Ajay shares, “We knew that Zingaat would become popular in Maharashtra because of its tempo, rhythm and catchy words. Also, the lyrics don’t have any double meaning. However, we never thought that it would become so popular all over India, as well as across the world. We never expected it to be played at clubs in New York or on cruise ships in Singapore! The response was overwhelming.”

The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.