Zero Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Break All The Barriers Of CUTENESS!

Today, we shared the leaked stills of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from the Zero teaser. The teaser was supposed to release tomorrow on the occasion of Eid. But it seems due to the leaked stills, the makers have released it today itself.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account and shared the teaser. He wrote, “Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se…Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero…Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid.”

In the teaser, we can see both the Khans are stealing the thunder and how! SRK as a cutest dwarf and Salman at his macho best are totally complementing each other. The teaser starts with Bauaa Singh (SRK) walking towards a boxing ring in his dwarf avatar and voice over of Jaaved Jaaferi plays in the background, ‘Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar. Log saath aate gaye aur karwaan banta gaya’ by Majhrooh Sultanpuri.

Jaaved then introduces Tiger Khan aka Salman Khan who makes a grand entry after SRK. Salman then tells Bauaa Singh, ‘Kya Bauaa Singh suna hai jiske piche lagg jaate ho, life bana dete ho!’ then both of them share an aadaab and take the boxing ring with a storm. The song in the background by Sukhwinder Singh too is powerful! Have a look:



The Zero teaser will be attached with Salman’s Race 3 which is hitting the theatres tomorrow. Well, this is the best Eidi by Salman and Shah Rukh for all their fans!

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.