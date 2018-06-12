Zero Teaser: Here’s What Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Will Be Seen Doing In It!

Aanand L Rai’s Zero is one of the most awaited films of 2018. The shooting of this Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer is in full swing. The King Khan is all set to gift his fans a fresh teaser of Zero which will also feature Salman Khan. The teaser is all set to come out on this Eid with Salman’s Race 3.

Earlier, we told you the duration of teaser which is about 1 minute and 15 seconds which will be unveiled on this Eid. The teaser will feature SRK, Anushka, Katrina and Salman.

Now, our sources have revealed further developments about the teaser. The sources reveal that both Salman and Shah Rukh are coming our way to gift us the best Eidi. Both of them will be seen shaking a leg in the teaser. Can we ask for more? This has already boosted our excitement! We all know that Salman will be seen in a special appearance in the film.

Last we saw both of them together in Tubelight where SRK had a cameo. The duo has already shot for the scene and pictures of the two made us jump in joy!

Talking about Zero, the film also stars Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Kajol amongst others. Zero is scheduled to release on December 21,2018.

Well, this Eid will definitely be special for the fans of Salman and Shah Rukh! How excited are you? Do let us know in the comments section below.