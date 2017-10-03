Aamir Khan Production’s Secret Superstar have come up with yet another song from the film titled Nachdi Phira. Ever since the trailer was released there has been a huge anticipation for the song.

The wait for the song is finally over as the audience has witnessed a glimpse of it in the trailer. Nachdi Phira being the fifth song unleashes the singer in Zaira aka Insia.

The song exhibits Insia dreaming of becoming a superstar who is pouring her heart out while crooning the song. Nachdi Phira is beautifully sung by the young talent Meghna Mishra and is composed by Amit Trivedi.

Aamir Khan took to twitter sharing,”Here it guys… my no 1 song from Secret Superstar ! Hope you like it. Love. a.”.

While prepping up for the song Zaira as part of prep had spent time with Meghna and closely observed her.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film’s trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.