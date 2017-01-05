Listen to the romantic track Zaalima from the upcoming action thriller flick Raees. The song features the Shah Rukh Khan and his leading lady, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who will be debuting with this film. The song is high on love and filled with romantic moments between the duo.

The love ballad is sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by JAM8.

Listen to the song here:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia the movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Gauri Khan & Farhan Akhtar. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is slated to hit the screens on 25th January,2017 along with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.