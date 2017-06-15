The first episode, on June 15, of T-series Mixtape Season 1 witnessed a mesmerizing performance by Neha Kakkar & Mohammed Irfan. With amazing response from the audience, the show saw singer Neha Kakkar crooning a recreated version of “Kabira” from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani & “Naina Tu Pata Hai‘ from ‘Khoobsurat‘ movie along with singer Mohammed Irfan.

The first episode of Mixtape is a powerful ensemble of melody, groove, and smooth rhythms, as Neha Kakkar and Mohammed Irfan rule the stage. Starting their performance with ‘Kabira‘ song, Neha Kakkar is joined by Mohammed Irfan for a soulful rendition. Leaving you nostalgic, watch these perfectionists reprise these popular compositions along with a perfect mix of string instruments.Neha Kakkar’s and Mohammed Irfan’s duet will leave you begging for more.

Talking about her performance, Neha Kakkar adds “The mixtape is all about good music and this going to all about a new version of old songs. I think our version at Mixtape is very beautiful and soul satisfying. I am already in love with both the songs, Abhijit Vaghani has done a fabulous job with the music. Tseries has always been generating great music for generations, and this is a great initiative.”

“It’s a fantastic idea, we all know the digital market is huge. We all know this is a great initiative to bring so many musicians together. Performing with Neha Kakkar has been unreal, she is firecracker on stage and happy to be paired with her. The unique thing about this is, it is more challenging but it excites me give my take on it. I hope this collaboration touches people’s hearts and our version stays with them forever,” adds Mohammed Irfan, the singer behind some of the greatest hits like ‘Banjaara‘, Baarish‘, Phir Mohabbat‘, and many more.