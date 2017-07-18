Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal , Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael has been amassing decent buzz in trade, thanks to good music and action. The makers recently released the making video of the stupendous action they have been promising in the promo.

Tiger Shroff is seen doing some mind blowing stunts in the video. He talks about how the film was supposed to be a musical-action but as they shot action scenes just flowed in making him all happy. The director of the film, Sabbir Khan, appreciates Tiger Shroff’s effort and how he has tried to stay close to Bollywood in this flick.

Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan have worked 2 times before in Heropanti and Baaghi, both the films were loved by the majority of sections giving a respectable number at the box-office. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an important role and he’s been loved in the promo. Though the movie is clashing with the controversial Lipstick Under My Burkha and Hollywood’s biggie Dunkirk, trade pundits are expecting a good opening at the box-office.

Trending :

Tiger is known for his dedication and he faced a great challenge because the movie has two reasons to exhaust him like anything – action, and dance. He’ll be seen romancing Nidhhi Agerwal and their chemistry seems to be a plus point from the promos. Tiger also revealed how he felt puking after shooting for every dance shot in the film. Must say, the dedication level of this guy is damn too high.

The action director, Ravi Verma, explained how they needed to slow down the shots to catch the brilliance of Tiger Shroff’s moves on camera. Nidhhi Agerwal talks highly of her co-star Tiger stating how the respect for him just went up after working with him. The film is slated to release this week.