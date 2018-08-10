Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer: From Sunny Deol’s Punch To Salman Khan’s Style, This Has It All!

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se‘s trailer is out today and it is nothing short of entertainment and good vibes. The action comedy drama stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. Each one of the leads are their own unique dose of entertainment spreading laughter and happiness! The movie also will see Salman Khan, Rekha & Sonakshi Sinha in special appearance.

Directed by Navniat Singh, the story provides a small glimpse of every character. Dharmendra plays the role of a lawyer who is fun loving in personal life and full of humour. Sunny Deol can be seen as a unique kind of doctor who has sort of supernatural powers breaking “pillars” and causing destruction for enemies. While Kriti Kharbanda (Chikoo) plays a role of an open minded, joyful character, Bobby Deol (Kalaa) is innocent and can be seen falling in love with Chikoo. The story takes an interesting turn when the entire Punjabi characters have to fake themselves as Gujarati. The trailer consisted a lot of punches, unbridled goofiness & jokes on Punjabi stereotypes along with some epic action scenes. Not to miss out on Rekha shaking a leg with Salman Khan, Dharmendra and Sonakshi Sinha, that’s one thing we are really looking out to witness!

Check out the trailer here:

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se being the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana Series, has a lot of expectations from its viewers. While the original was a hit and the sequel failed to impress the viewers, only time will tell if the upcoming movie will gain success at the box office.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se also stars Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Paresh Ganatra, Gurmeet Saajan, Rana Ranbir and will see Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan & Gippy Grewal in special appearance. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 31 this year.