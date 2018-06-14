Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Teaser: Salman Khan Joins The Funny Deol-Trio!

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser is here! This upcoming movie of the Deol family has been in news ever since the film went on floors. While the fans are already eagerly waiting to see Dharam Ji, there is one more surprise for the fans.

The makers of the film have now released the teaser of the movie and guess what? Salman Khan is also in it! The teaser shows the crazy sides of the Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, basically a peek into their characters of the movie.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The first film in the series was released in 2011 while the second part hit the screens in 2013. Directed by Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir is likely to release on 15th August!

Well, it looks like a fun masala entertainer and with the Deol family doing nakhras, this will be a good one!

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says that she is going to do a special song in “Yamla Pagla Deewana Fir Se“.

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer hit franchise “Yamla Pagla Deewana” is entering into its third film with Sonakshi appearing in a special song titled “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se“.

Talking about her cameo in the film, Sonakshi said: “I am appearing in a special song. There is Salman Khan, Rekha Ji, Dharmendra and of course me, so it was quite an honor to be shooting with such a wonderful and veteran actors. Sharing the frame with them is a huge deal for me and I am really looking forward to the song”.