After the foot tapping wedding song Sweety Tera Drama, makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi have released their second song Nazm Nazm. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. The song will give you a nostalgic trip down the old school love.

The song is written, sung and composed by Arko. He has excelled in every department. The song shows the love track between Bitti (Kriti Sanon) and Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana). From sending and receiving letters to dancing at a wedding, it shows the love in its purest form. It has a laid back feel to it which you will enjoy listening the most in this rainy weather.

Watch the song here:

Lyrics are nicely mixed with Urdu and Hindi languages giving it a refreshing feel. The song will have a good shelf life as you have many buyers of this genre of songs.

The movie is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and the trailer has been getting very good response from all over. It also stars Rajkummar Rao who shines with his quirky performance in the trailer. Pankaj Tripathi portrays the role of Bitti’s father and he might turn out to be the biggest humour drawer of all.

The film’s plot revolves around the love triangle between the leads. The rustic humour which has been working in Bollywood movies could be the USP of this film too. Unfortunately, the film will clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar. The content has to be too good to build up the word of mouth favouring this film in the clash. The movie is coming a week after Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. August is jam packed for Bollywood hence all the movies have to make sure with their content as the public will get exhausted watching a film every week.