Witness Hithik & Yami’s Sizzling Chemistry In Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye Song From Kaabil

Enjoy the new romantic track Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye from the upcoming action thriller drama Kaabil.

The song showcases the lead pair Hrithik & Yami sharing cute romantic moments with each other.

Like the previous song of the album Haseeno Ka Deewana even this is a remake of the track Kisi Se Pyaar Hojaye from Julie.

This track is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and the music is composed by Rajesh Roshan. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Listen to the song here:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is written by Vijay Kumar Mishra and produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner FilmKraft Productions.

The movie is slated to release on 26th January along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.