We all know that the superstar Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi is one of the most awaited films of the recent times. Ever since the time the film got announced, it has been making news for all the right reasons. Not making the eager audiences wait any longer, the makers of the Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi, today, launched a new song from the film.

The song titled Will You Marry Me takes you through the light-hearted moments of this revenge drama by filmmaker Omung Kumar. The two-and-a-half minute song shows how Bhoomi (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Vishal Khanna (Sidhanth Gupta) fall in love and confess their true feelings for each other at a friend’s wedding. The last few seconds of song highlight Bhoomi’s happier times with her father Arun (Sanjay Dutt).

Listen to the track here:

Will You Marry Me has been sung by Divya Kumar & Jonita Gandhi. The beautiful lyrics of the song have been written by Anvita Dutt and the music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

We have seen many father-daughter duos in Bollywood but this will be a special one because of the dramatic story which will bind them together. They are torn apart because of fate but what will a father do to maintain the dignity of her daughter is the main story of the film.

This is Sanjay Dutt’s first film after his five-year imprisonment. Bhoomi also stars Sharad Kelkar and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles. Bhoomi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

Did you like this song of Bhoomi? Let us know in the comment section below!