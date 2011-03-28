To its advantage, Game comes to theatres after a month of no films in theatres. Films were delayed because of the cricket world cup and exams. Koimoi.com Editor Komal Nahta tells how ‘Game’ and F.A.L.T.U have the same advantage. Though ‘Game’ is a thriller, the Abhishek Bachchan starrer has not excited anyone yet and the songs haven’t caught on too well either. Abhishek Bachchan’s last two films, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey and Raavan, were flops; therefore this is not the best of time for this Bachchan.