Keeping up the streak of unique promotional ideas, the marketers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have been making the most of every platform using it to its full potential.

Over a series of innovations, the makers have introduced to the digital audience, the characters of Harry & Sejal. These innovations include FB chat bot, customized posters, travel map & postcards, camera effects on Facebook.

The latest to join this interesting list is the Twitter Conversational Ads. With this, Jab Harry Met Sejal becomes the first Indian film to use Conversational Ads feature on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma who play the characters of ‘Harry’ & ‘Sejal’ respectively have taken up the tongue twister challenge and they encourage the audiences to do the same.

Harry’s Punjabi or Sejal’s Gujarati? Which Tongue Twister Challenge are you up for? Take your pick! @RedChilliesEnt https://t.co/D44qlaC66V — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) July 17, 2017

SRK, who plays a Punjabi character, Harry in the film aces a Punjabi tongue twister like a pro. Anushka Sharma, playing a Gujarati character Sejal pulled off a Gujarati tongue twister quickly and effortlessly. It’s quite exciting for fans to watch them candidly attempt this fun challenge.

The contest appears on Twitter with a teaser video, following which there are two options for users to choose: #HarrysChallenge #SejalsChallenge

Fans have to tweet with the challenge hashtag they want to see first by selecting these. The video will then pop up as per their selection. The fans can then try these tongue twister challenges themselves.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on the 4th of August, 2017.