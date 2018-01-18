Welcome To New York Video Poster: Salman Khan’s Call In The End Comes As A Sweet Surprise

The entire team of Welcome To New York launched the first poster of the film today in a quirky way! India’s first 3D comedy film which boasts of an A-lister cast and a massive ensemble line-up with Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani chose an absolutely unique way to launch the poster of the film.

It started with Karan Johar leaking a video chat of the A-lister star cast. The hilarious video which ends with the poster of Welcome To New York is an absolutely must-see video of the stars claiming it’s their film.

The video shows a phone call between Diljit and Sonakshi that turns into a conference call with more and more actors of the massive ensemble cast joining in with the actors in the film all vying to say ‘meri film hai’ (film is theirs).

Diljit Dosanjh starts off the whole banter with Sonakshi Sinha and then Karan Johar pops in, joined by Lara Dutta, Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh. Towards the end, we see Salman Khan’s name shining up on the screen, leaving everyone in shock and raising our curiosity for the film.

Given that Welcome To New York has such a huge star cast no wonder then by the end of the video there is an explosion and the poster is revealed.

Producer and Pooja Films Director Deepshikha Deshmukh says, “We have a phenomenal star cast and this poster video simply captures the stars having fun and the flavour of the film which is whacky and outright hilarious”.

Welcome To New York is a heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever.

Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films and directed by Chakri Toleti, Welcome To New York releases worldwide on February 23rd, 2018.