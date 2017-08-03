The third song from A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky named Chandralekha has Jacqueline Fernandez doing one of the most sensuous forms of dance, Pole dance. Chandralekha is undoubtedly the most awaited song of the season.

Set in the backdrop of an office party, Chandralekha is a karaoke song. The song is shot in a pub where Jacqueline probably breaks into a pole dance as she is seen donning formal clothes. It also has Sidharth Malhotra showing some crazy moves.

Watch the video here:

Jacqueline Fernandez had raised the excitement of the audience by teasing us with a glimpse of the song. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have been actively updating the audience as they keep posting new content from the film. The song will definitely make your office party go bonkers. The actors had shared the teaser of the song recently.

As the song is a karaoke number, the makers of the film sent out karaoke microphones as a gesture for the song’s release. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez make for one of the most good looking couples on screen. The sizzling chemistry between the duo is already pleasing everyone. With every new content, the duo is just raising the bar.

The movie revolves around Gaurav, who dreams of settling down with Kavya, the woman of his dreams, but she prefers a man who’s more adventurous and willing to take risks. He soon stands to lose everything when a case of mistaken identity rocks his once-happy life.

The trailer of the film has got everyone hooked. The song Disco Disco and Baat Ban Jaye turned out to be chart busters. Chandralekha is only bound to increase the anticipation for the film.Produced by Fox Star Studios, ‘A Gentleman‘ is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017