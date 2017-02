ere’s another interesting teaser from Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi. In the teaser, Alia’s character Kyra is seen chatting up with her friend about the ‘chakkar’ of dating.

How difficult it is to not only find the right guy but also the bigger questions like ‘What To Wear?’. Through Tinder, we see two of Kyra’s choices, Kunal Kapoor and Angad Bedi.

Watch the teaser here:

Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film is slated to release on 25th November, 2016.