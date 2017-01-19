Watch Yeh Ishq Hai Song From Rangoon | Ft. Shahid, Kangana And Saif

Check out the romantic track Yeh Ishq Hai from the upcoming war drama film Rangoon featuring Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut.

This sensuous song showcases hot and sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kangana.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar.

Enjoy this track right here:

Rangoon is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The film is set to hit the screens on 24th February.