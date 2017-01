Post the raging success of his film Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan decided to treat his fans to something as exciting as his film. He surprised all his fans by visiting Chandan Cinema (Mumbai) to give them back all the love and appreciation they have showered on him.

Check out the video of Hrithik greeting his fans at the cinema:

Kaabil released worldwide on 25th January. The film is doing well at the Box Office.