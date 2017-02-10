Here comes the official trailer of the highly anticipated action thriller flick Naam Shabana.

The movie is a prequel to Akshay Kumar starrer Baby which had a character of Shabana who goes on a covert operation with the lead.

The action drama revolves around Taapsee’s character who will be seen as a special agent. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar in a cameo.

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Shital Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey, the film is directed by Shivam Nair.

The film is slated to hit the screens on 31st March.