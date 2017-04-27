Check out the teaser of the upcoming multi-lingual film Saaho featuring ‘Baahubali’ aka Prabhas in the lead role. Looking at the teaser, the film seems to be high on action, scale and visual effects.

The last part of the teaser, has an interesting part, a sci-fi of sorts. Watch the teaser right here:

As per the reports, in Saaho, Prabhas will be seen in a different role, a very different setting, put together with a very different recipe: think very fast-paced and high-tech action on a huge scale, with a healthy dose of romance with handfuls of thrills and pinches of drama. Saaho will be a new, exciting and saucy mix, but put together very tastefully and served with style.

A IV Creations production Saaho is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth. The film is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.

The movie will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer.

Saaho is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The teaser will also be attached to the highly anticipated Baahubali 2, one of the widest releases of this year which is set to hit the screens tomorrow.