The second song from Aamir Khan Productions’ Secret Superstar titled Meri Pyaari Ammi showcases the pure and warm bond between a mother and a daughter.

The song penned by Kausar Munir and composed by Amit Trivedi is crooned by the Secret Superstar Meghna Mishra.

Watch the song here:

The video is the second song posted by Insia on the social media which describes her mom and reflects the bond the mother and daughter share. Adding to the film’s narrative, the song showcases Insia’s mother singing to her herself and supporting Insia’s dreams.

The song also depicts the daily life of the normal middle-class family that faces monetary crunches and still survives through it. ‘Meri Pyaari Mummy‘ also introduces us to Insia’s younger brother further highlighting the mother’s love for her children.

The video also gives out the reaction of Insia’s online viewers to her first song and that delights the young Superstar.

Secret Superstar is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The film also stars Aamir Khan in a special role of a music composer Shakti Kumar.

Secret Superstar is Aamir Khan Productions’ eighth film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.