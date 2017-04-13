Here’s the brand new song Murshida from the upcoming period drama Begum Jaan. The soulful track highlights the hardships of women in that era. It also showcases the glimpses Begum Jaan, her brothel, and the migration of people during the partition period.

The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Anu Malik, while the lyrics are penned by Rahat Indori.

Watch the track right here:

The film also stars, Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Vivek Mushran, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyankaa Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

Srijit Mukherjee’s directorial is a Hindi adaptation of Bengali film Rajkahini, which saw Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role.

Recently the film was declared tax-free in the state of Jharkhand by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The Government of Jharkand was also awarded a subsidy of Rs. 2 crores towards the cost of production of the film.

Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment presents Begum Jaan in association with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment. Begum Jaan is set to hit the screens tomorrow and is clashing with Hollywood flick The Fate Of The Furious, which features Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in key roles.

Post the release of Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan will start the shooting of Tumhari Sulu. Tumhari Sulu revolves around the character of Sulu (Sulochana), a simple, happy-go-lucky housewife who stumbles upon a job of a night RJ (radio jockey). The music will play a crucial element in the film.

Interestingly, Vidya has previously portrayed the character of an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai. Tumhari Sulu will be directed by a noted ad-man Suresh Triveni.