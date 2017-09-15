From the makers of the musical thriller Aksar (2006) comes yet another riveting, suspense thriller Aksar 2 featuring Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan, and Abhinav Shukla.

Aksar was a huge hit among the masses when it released. Years later, now in 2017, the makers have decided to take the franchise forward with its first sequel Aksar 2. After Hate Story 3 (2015), Zareen Khan was seen doing item numbers in Veerappan and Wajah Tum Ho (both 2015). She finally has a film lined up for release.

The makers have now released a new song titled Jaana Ve. Jaana Ve. It is a magical love song that shows amazing chemistry between Zareen Khan and Abhinav. The song’s music is by Mithoon, while the lyrics are by Sayeed Quadri. The song is sung by Arijit Singh.

Listen to the track here:

The song may not be catchy when you listen to it. Arijit Singh has crooned the song but he might have missed out on this one. However, it is the video that is going to get all the attention, thanks to the hot and sizzling chemistry between Abhinav and Zareen.

Aksar tells the story about Rajveer, who cannot divorce his possessive wife Sheena due to an expensive prenuptial agreement. But when he hires Ricky to seduce her and get rid of her, his plan backfires with serious consequences.The film also stars Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan in lead roles. Mohit Madaan, who will be seen as a character named Bachchan in the film, says working in the upcoming film was a challenge for him as he finds no similarity with the role.

Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, produced by Narendra Bajaj & Chirag Bajaj and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the music of Aksar 2 is composed by Mithoon. It will release on 6th October.