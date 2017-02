Here’s the new song Ek Dooni Do from the upcoming romantic period war drama film Rangoon. The quirky track gives a vintage look and is a visual treat because of its aesthetics set around that era.

The track is crooned by Rekha Bharadwaj and composed by Vishal Bharadwaj, while the lyrics are penned by Gulzar.

Watch the track right here:

Rangoon stars Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles and is set to hit the screens this Friday.