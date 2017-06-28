Watch The Popular Qawwali Chadta Sooraj Song From Indu Sarkar

Check out the brand new song Chadta Sooraj from the upcoming Madhur Bhandarkar’s political thriller film Indu Sarkar.

The popular qawwali originally sung by Aziz Nazan has been re-created by his son Mujtaba Aziz for the film. The revamped version is composed by Anu Malik. The song showcases the scenario and situation during the 1975-1977 emergency period.

Watch the song right here:

Known for his realistic films, Bhandarkar now dabbles in politics with this film. The movie is reportedly based on the Emergency era, a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally declared a state of Emergency across the country.

The film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in the role of Sanjay Gandhi. Kirti, on the other hand, plays a poetess who stammers and later becomes a catalyst for a radical change. Anupam Kher’s role too looks powerful in the film and we are looking forward to seeing more of it.

Talking about the challenges of playing a character who stammers, Kirti told IANS, “The process of building a character is so magical that I cannot explain in words. In this film, while going through the understanding of my character, I realised how stammering is going to be an important part.”

Trending :

“So, I started analyzing how stammering can create a difference in her personality, her confidence level, social acceptance and emotional expression, among other things. We have mostly seen in films that stammering has been projected in a very caricaturish way. But here, I tried my best to do justice to that part with best of my ability. It is always good to manage the authenticity,” she added.

Indu Sarkar is all set to hit the screens on 28th July.