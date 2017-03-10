Watch The Official Trailer Of The Fate of the Furious | Ft. Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron & Jason Stathom

After receiving great response from its teaser and 1st trailer, the makers of The Fate of the Furious (Fast and Furious 8) have released the 2nd official trailer of this Hollywood flick.

Apart from the ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron will feature as a fierce villain named Cipher, who has the technology to hack into the world’s computerized cars in this 8th installment of action franchise film.

The trailer truly lives up to its expectations as it is fast, furious and filled with high octane stunts and mindblowing action sequences. The most interesting part of this trailer is the lead actor Vin Diesel aka Dominic Toretto, who turns out to be a rogue as in the opening credit he says to his crew, ‘This crew is about family, but the game has changed now.’

Watch this action packed trailer right here:

Also, did you notice that the trailer showed a glimpse of late Paul Walker aka Brian O’Conner through a photograph along with wife Mia, who have now retired from the game?

The film has shot around different locations around the world including Mývatn, Havana, Atlanta, Cleveland and New York City.

Written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray, who has previously helmed movies like Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Italian Job.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell.

Since this action flick is releasing on 14th April in the United States of America, if it releases here on the same day it will face a clash with Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan, which will definitely affect the business of both the films.