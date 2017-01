Check out the official trailer of the upcoming Hollywood superhero film Power Rangers starring Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks.

The film is based on the franchise of the same name and follows the journey of five teenagers, who become extra-ordinary to save their town from the giant golden monster called Goldar.

Watch the trailer right here:

Directed by Dean Israelite, the film is set to hit the screens on 24th March.