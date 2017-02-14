Watch the official trailer of the upcoming Malayalam historical war drama Veeram featuring Kunal Kapoor in lead role.

The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, Macbeth and tells the story of Chandu Chekavar, an infamous warrior in the 13th century from North Malabar.

It is simultaneously made in Hindi and English with the same title.

Directed by Jayaraj, the film also stars Shivajith Nambiar, Himarsha Venkatsamy and Satheesh Menon in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on 24th February.