Here’s the making of the trailer of the upcoming action thriller Naam Shabana. Taapsee Pannu, the lead face of the film, has performed some really high-octane action sequences with finesse.

Taapsee’s character is a spin-off to her character from 2015’s Baby. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar in a cameo.

Watch this video right here:

The trailer of the film will be launched on 10th February and will hit the screens on 31st March.

Produced by Shital Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey, Naam Shabana is directed by Shivam Nair.