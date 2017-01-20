Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is all set to hit the theaters next week. The revenge drama features Yami Gautam as the female lead while Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy will be seen as the lead antagonists in the film.

In this making video released by the makers, we see Hrithik performing his action stunts in the film. It was particularly challenging considering, Hrithik’s character in the film is that of a blind person. The video shows us how the makers worked on the right lighting and camera angles while shooting the stunts.

Check out the making video here:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film is slated to release on 25th January, 2017.