Watch the making of "Aala re Aala Ganesha" from Arjun Rampal's 'Daddy'

Ever since the time the extremely hard hitting promos of the most awaited gangster drama Daddy got released, it has been making news for all the right reasons. The film, which is about the sensational journey of a man ‘hailing’ from the rough streets and back alleys of Central Mumbai to the time he scripts his own destiny only to become one of India’s most feared and dreaded gangsters, Daddy is a film, which will show it all.

The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the curiosity about the film remains intact. That’s why, at regular intervals, the makers have been releasing videos. Now the makers have released a making of video of Aala Re Ala.

Watch it here:

Aala Re Aala Ganesha song from Arjun Rampal’s Daddy definitely looked like a hit. This song from the film shows Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations taking place on the streets of Mumbai. The song is gripping, foot tapping and catchy

The song is composed by Sajid-Wajid. Aala Re Aala Ganesha is sung by Wajid and the lyrics of the song are written by Prashant Ingole & Sajid. The film is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. Daddy, which has been co-produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel, also stars South Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh.

Daddy has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. In the film, Arjun Rampal will be seen portraying the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.This movie is unfolding jigsaw puzzle, told from different points-of-view and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld.

The movie is all set to release on September 8. Daddy, which has been co-produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel, also stars Farhan Akhtar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nishikant Kamat in pivotal roles. This will be the Aankhen actor’s first biopic.