Howard Rosemeyer’s Jia Aur Jia’ surely seems to be an interesting film. The teaser of the movie was launched a few days ago and it was very entertaining. Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin’s performance surely seems to be the highlight of the movie.

Today the makers have launched the trailer of the film which features Kalki and Richa. The movie will surely be celebrating womanhood and even this trailer does the same. Jia Aur Jia also stars Arslan Goni and it is slated to release on October 27, 2017. The movie has been in the making for a long time now, but is finally hitting the screens this year.

The movie has two most talented actresses of Bollywood, and that’s surely a reason we are looking forward to the film. There have been road trip movies made in Bollywood with actors, but we rarely see a movie with two actresses that are based on a journey, and that’s what we feel Jia Aur Jia is going to offer us.

The film will depict the story of two strangers, played by Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin, who go on a life changing road trip who both by destiny have only one thing in common – their names.Watch the trailer here:

When asked about the film, Richa Chadda said, “Kalki and I really enjoyed filming this in the picturesque locales of Sweden. It’s a slice-of-life film about two girls on a road trip. They meet a guy in Sweden and the story takes an unexpected turn. It’s massive fun.”

Apart from this Richa Chadha was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s web series Inside Edge which also featured Vivek Oberoi in a key role. The actress was praised for her role in the series. The makers are planning to come up with the second season of the same.