Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky‘ is turning out to be the sexiest film of the season. After treating the audience with the fun filled tracks Disco Disco, Baat Ban Jaye, and Chandralekha, the team of A Gentleman has unveiled the sexiest action song Bandook Meri Laila.

The songs of the film have so far also garnered a lot of attention and popularity. Disco Disco was a peppy number to groove too, while Chandralekha redefined karaoke party songs and Baat Ban Jaaye turned out to be a quirky beach party number. The film has a mix of genres in the album.

Now, the new song titles Bandook Meri Laila is all set to be the sexiest action song of the season. It is an intense song with hard hitting beats and rap music. Sidharth has turned a rapper for the very first time. It is a song that will give groove to all the badass action that unfolds in the film.

Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky is an upcoming action comedy film that will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez perform a daredevil action. The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings in the life of Gaurav and Rishi. A Gentleman promises to be one hell of a ride with all the action, stunts, and the sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline Fernandez and two Sidharth Malhotra.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.