Bollywood veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen taking the silver screens by storm, together. Yes, we are talking about their upcoming film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. After the quirky poster and teaser, the makers have now released the trailer of the film.

This film is directed by Sanjay Chhel and produced by Bharat Patel. Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal will be seen together for the first time in 20 years. The trailer of the movie is hilarious. Watch it here:

The trailer show’s a crazy wedding in the movie. The punchlines and the jokes in the film will make you laugh your lungs out! Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor starrer seems like a comedy of epic proportions.

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is a feel good comedy which answers basic issues of our diverse culture with lots of family values & funny moments, spiced up with Bhangara & Garba, Dhokla & Paratha.

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is presented by Cinekorn Entertainment and Bholenath Movies, starring Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Payal Ghosh and Vir Das.

Touted to be a romantic comedy peppered with a lot of fun filled drama, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi chronicles an Indian tale as old as time. A Punjabi boy and a Gujarati girl find themselves in love, and madness ensues. A cultural clash along with bucket loads of family drama makes this movie the quintessential Bollywood entertainment spectacle.

While the concept is nothing new, this is for the first time that Rishi and Paresh are coming together, which makes the film a must watch as we all know both these actors are of great caliber and have the ability to pull any kind of role. The movie is all set to release on 15th September.