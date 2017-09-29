Watch The Fun-Filled Making Of Aa Toh Sahi From Judwaa 2

There is a lot of hype around Varun Dhawan’s film, Judwaa 2– the second installment of the hit Salman Khan starrer Judwaa that released in 1997. The film directed by David Dhawan will see Varun Dhawan in a double role. Varun will be reprising the role of Prem and Raja in this film.

The movie released today in the theaters and is receiving an average response from the audiences. The movie is making a lot of buzz because of the songs and the videos posted by stars while promoting Judwaa 2. The makers have now released the making-of video.

Take a look:

It is a peppy track that is already on the charts from the Judwaa 2 madness. Aa Toh Sahi makes you dive into the confusion of the notorious and smart duo. Temperatures rise with the glamorous and sassy Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee as they are left in a daze fighting for their real Raja and Prem! This high voltage dance number has been composed by the talented duo Meet Bros and is surely going to be a chartbuster.

Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Judwaa 2 will be the 43rd film to be directed by David Dhawan. The two most popular and iconic songs from the original film have been retained in the remake. Varun, Jacqueline, and Taapsee will be seen dancing to Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan.

Just like the original film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha was packed with action, drama, humour and romance, this one too promises to be a complete family entertainer. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film releases on September 29.