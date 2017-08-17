Bollywood veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen taking the silver screens by storm, together. Yes, we are talking about their upcoming film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.

The first look teaser of the movie is out and it looks amazing. This film is directed by Sanjay Chhel and produced by Bharat Patel of Bholenath Movies. Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal will be seen together for the first time in 20 years.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The teaser looks interesting with the duo having a funny conversation. Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor starrer seems like a comedy of epic proportions! The teaser poster’s illustrations clearly indicate that there will be love, drama, and clash between the families of a couple from Gujarat and Punjab.

Touted to be a romantic comedy peppered with a lot of fun filled drama, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi chronicles an Indian tale as old as time. A Punjabi boy and a Gujarati girl find themselves in love, and madness ensues. A cultural clash along with bucket loads of family drama makes this movie the quintessential Bollywood entertainment spectacle.

Vir Das and Payal Ghosh are also seen in pivotal roles. Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is all set to release on 15th September. It will be interesting to see these legend actors together on screen. Produced by Kalapi Nagada and Bharat Patel, the film has been written and directed by Sanjay Chhel. It is set to release on 15th September 2017.

