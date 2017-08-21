There is a lot of hype around Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Judwaa 2– the second installment of the hit Salman Khan starrer Judwaa that released in 1997. The film directed by David Dhawan will see Varun Dhawan in a double role. Varun will be reprising the role of Prem and Raja in this film.

The film may have an all-new cast and crew, but the flavor of the original film seems to form the premise of the film’s sequel. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The trailer of the movie launched today and we must say its killerrrrr!

Watch the amazing trailer here:

The trailer is a mixture of action, romance, comedy and a lot of drama. From Varun Dhawan’s amazing comic sequences to Taapsee And Jacqueline’s hot avatar, everything is on point. The trailer’s excitement was building up since a very long time and we must say, it’s totally worth the wait!

The rowdy avatar of Varun, Raja, is sporting long hair and a charming smile. On the other hand, Prem is a geeky nerd. Raja, as shown in the original, will be the mischievous one charming the ladies away with his street smartness and humor. Prem will be the innocent one slaying the scenes with his charm.

Trending :

The film has been extensively shot in London and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Judwaa 2 will be the 43rd film to be directed by David Dhawan. The two most popular and iconic songs from the original film have been retained in the remake. Varun, Jacqueline, and Taapsee will be seen dancing to Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan.