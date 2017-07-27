Carbon is a futuristic short film set in 2067, starring Jackky Bhagnani, Nawazzudin Siddiqui, Prachi Desai. The first look of all the three actors have been released and we must say that they look terrific.

The makers have now released the trailer of the short film. The film focuses on global warming and takes a look at what the future could hold for us if we do not take any action today.

The fantabulous trailer keeps you hooked till the end.The three posters of three lead actors, Nawazuddin, Jackky and Prachi are really intriguing. The three are seen in space suits. The project is very different from what we have seen in Bollywood in the past few years.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The environment is something Bollywood celebs have come forward and talked about it frequently. It would be interesting to see how such an intense topic is covered in a short film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in a couple of short films like – The Elephant Boy and Elephant Boy.

In association with Large Short Films, written & directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Gautam Gupta, Carbon will be released on Large Short Films’ YouTube channel.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui just had a release of Munna Michael along with Tiger Shroff. Munna Michael is struggling at the box office. With average first two days, the film showed a growth on Sunday but it has to sustain on weekdays to end up with a respectable total. His next Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is all set to release on 25th August. This film will clash with Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman at the box-office.

We loved the trailer.