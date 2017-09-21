Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is an upcoming American 3D action-adventure film directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. A sequel to Jumanji (1995), the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale. The film is also a tribute to Robin Williams who died on August 11, 2014.

The first trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle introduced the core concept that is driving this combination of reboot and sequel. Yes, there is still a mystical game that puts children in harm’s way by plunging them into jungle-centric adventures.

Check out the trailer here:

Bad Teacher and Sex Tape helmer Jake Kasdan is directing from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach and William Teitler are producing with David Householter, Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Ted Field and Mike Weber executive producing. Sony Pictures will release Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters on December 20, 2017.

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.