Aamir Khan has always given a helping hand, when it comes to performing social responsibilities as a celebrities.

This Water Cup Anthem showcases the journey of Aamir’s Paani Foundation efforts, who created an annual water storage capacity of 1,368 crore litres in three talukas of Maharashtra in early 2016.

The anthem is crooned by Ajay and Aamir’s wife Kiran Rao, while the lyrics are penned by Guru Thakur and the composition is by Ajay-Atul.

Enjoy this anthem right here:

The video has been shot by Sairat fame director Nagraj Manjule and it also features Marathi celebrities such as Sai Tamhankar, Sunil Barve, Ajay-Atul, Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar, Jitendra Joshi, Sonali Kulkarni and Dangal fame actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.