The Sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is preparing to rock the stage at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). The superstar is rehearsing to make his performance perfect.

On Friday, Salman took to Twitter to share a video of his dance rehearsal which is being choreographed by choreographer Mudassar Khan. The video is surely a visual treat for Salman’s fans!

Check out the video right here:

Salman’s video hints that he will be performing with Jacqueline Fernandez on the stage. He shouts Jacqueline’s name calling for her while his co-dancers move aside making space for the actress to arrive. We do not know whether Jacqueline responds to Sallu’s call and makes it on the stage as the video ends abruptly.

On the work front, Salman has just confirmed that Jacqueline will be paired opposite him in Remo D’Souza’s next. He told DNA, “Yes, Remo’s film will have Jacqueline and me. She’s a superbly talented dancer and she will do a brilliant job.”

The actor added, “My character, in the film, is a widower, who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfil every wish made by his daughter. She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrols his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie trains me to do that. Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya.”

Salman and Jacqueline have earlier worked together in the 2014 film Kick. The Sajid Nadiadwala was a box office success and collected 233 crores! A sequel to Kick 2 is also being made, which is slated to release on Christmas 2019.

The actor will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif is slated to hit theatres on 22nd December.