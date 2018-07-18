Race 3 starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez had released on the occasion of Eid 2018. Directed by Remo D’Souza, it also starred Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor and Freddy Daruwala. Even after facing a lot of negativity, Race 3 managed to grab humongous figures at the box office.

Race 3 enjoyed a decent run at the box office and stopped at the total of little more than 169 crores in its lifetime. Soon after the trailer was released, it started getting a lot of criticism. Not only the trailer, but also the songs too were highly criticised.

But still the film managed to grab the eyeballs and all thanks to Salman Khan’s super stardom. After the release, now, we got our hands on its unseen footage of a song, where we can see Salman and Jacqueline romancing. The song titled Ek Galti which was not released during the film’s release or even after it. We wonder why? Instead the makers should have launched this song and not Selfish or I Found Love. This song was also missing from the film. One of Salman’s fan clubs has shared this unseen footage which will definitely make you fall in love with it. The tweet read, “How can they not share this wonderful romance with us? 😭 This two amazing together 😍 Look at this romance. I’m died. @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline #SalmanKhan #JacquelineFernandez #Race3 #SalJacq”

Check out here:

Isn’t it so romantic? How we wish this should have been in the film.