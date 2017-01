Here’s the official trailer of the highly anticipated war drama Rangoon featuring Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut.

It’s a love triangle based on the backdrop of World War II, which gives us a glimpse of British India period. Watch this trailer right here:

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj the Rangoon is produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, VB Pictures and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

It is set to hit the screens on 24th February, 2017